Work starts on Cumbrae slipway reconstruction

The slipway at Great Cumbrae is being replaced

A team from George Leslie started work on site this week on site investigations to assess the ground conditions on Great Cumbrae, off the Ayrshire coast.

Construction off a new slipway for ferry services is expected to start January 2026.

The existing slipway at Great Cumbrae is reaching the end of its serviceable life and will be demolished following the construction of the new slipway.

The £12m project also includes the provision of a traffic marshalling area, a new terminal building with both staff and public welfare facilities and improved travel facilities.

Ramsay Muirhead, director of port infrastructure at Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), said: “The upgrades to Cumbrae port will not only benefit residents and businesses, but also the thousands of people who visit Cumbrae and the town of Millport each year. We have engaged with the local community throughout the planning and design of the project, and have welcomed their input to shape our approach.

“George Leslie Ltd has a wealth of experience in delivering infrastructure projects of this scale, and we look forward to working with them again to deliver an upgraded ferry terminal that meets the needs of everyone who relies on the ferry service.”

George Leslie construction director Tony Fry said: “George Leslie and CMAL are committed to minimising disruption during the construction of the new slipway for the popular Cumbrae-Largs ferry route. Learning from our previous CMAL projects, we will utilise separate transport for bulky construction materials where possible, in order to mitigate the impact of traffic on the ferry service, especially during peak periods.

“Safety remains paramount to us, with construction zones strictly set apart from public and operational ferry areas to ensure the security of passengers, CalMac personnel and our site team. This collaboration, which includes the local community, is focused on delivering a successful infrastructure upgrade with the lowest feasible impact to visitors and residents.”

Scotland’s cabinet secretary for transport, Fiona Hyslop, said: “I am pleased that the Scottish government is providing over £12 million of funding towards upgrading ferry travel facilities on the island of Cumbrae. A popular route with islanders and tourists alike, this project will introduce a new terminal building and replace the current slipway with a more durable connection, ensuring the continuation of reliable lifeline ferry services for those who rely on them.

“The new facilities, developed in close consultation with the local community, will benefit passenger experience by improving marshalling areas and public and active travel amenities, making it easier and safer for people to walk, wheel and cycle to and from the port.”

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