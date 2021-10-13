Another acquisition for Ridge

Left to right are Jason Howard (Ridge partner responsible for northwest business), Projex directors Phil Tomalin and Nick Keaney, and Ridge senior partner Adrian O’Hickey

Projex Building Solutions is a firm of project managers and quantity surveyors with headquarters in Leeds and an office in Birmingham.

The takeover sees 36 staff join Ridge – 23 in Leeds and 13 in Birmingham, re-branding as Ridge. The total headcount at Ridge, a limited liability partnership, will grow to more than 700 people across its 12 offices.

Projex directors Phil Tomalin and Nick Keaney have been made partners of Ridge.

Both sides described the deal as a good fit.

Ridge & Partners has been growing by acquisition in recent years. Taking over the London mechanical & electrical division of Scottish consulting engineer Blyth & Blyth in 2019 and civil and structural engineering consultant Scott Hughes Design, in Leeds and Manchester, in October 2020.

Founded in Oxford in 1946, Ridge is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Recently filed accounts show that turnover dipped 4% in 2020 from £62.9m to £60.5m. Pre-tax profit was up 6% at £11.7m (2019: £11.1).

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk