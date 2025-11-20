Bentry acquires second Salford development

CGI of Irwell Gardens

Bentry Capital has paid £12m for the Irwell Gardens site, with plans for an £80m (gross development value) scheme.

There is consented planning permission for phase one to deliver 50 three- and four-bedroom townhouses, with gardens fronting the River Irwell. Phase two envisages a further 50 houses and 100 apartments, with the planning application for this to be submitted next year.

Construction will be led by Bentry’s in-house construction arm, Mellior, with a construction cost of around £35m.

Phase one will begin construction in the first quarter of 2026, the developer said, with an 18-month construction programme.

Mellior will also be instrumental in applying for planning permission for phase two, which will have a two-year construction programme once greenlit.

The Irwell Gardens acquisition follows completion of Bentry’s £29m Willow Court scheme of 119 apartment, also in Salford, and also built by Mellior. The final collection of homes has now been released for sale, with local owner-occupiers due to move into their new homes in January.

David Cain, co-founder and chief development officer of Bentry Capital, said: “Mellior Group is excellently placed to lead the construction of Irwell Gardens and we look forward to starting on site in the new year. Despite the wider market challenges, we have delivered premium quality homes at nearby Willow Court and this trusted, experienced team will be put into action on Irwell Gardens to bring this vision to life.”

As previously reported, Bentry/Mellior also have two commercial to residential conversions in London’s Islington and Hammersmith and a newbuild scheme in Liverpool city centre.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk