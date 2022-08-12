Cruden to build second Granton Waterfront development

Architect's impression of Silverlea, part of the Granton Waterfront project

Approval for Silverlea follows the start of construction work by CCG last week at the £72m, 444-home Western Villages project, which is also part of the Granton Waterfront scheme.

Over the next 10 years a new coastal community is planned with 3,500 mixed-tenure homes and associated infrastructure.

Cruden Building (forrmerly Hart Builders) will start work on site in 2023 at Silverlea to deliver 142 homes, including wheelchair-accessible ground-floor dwellings in a mix of social rent (91) and mid-market rent (51) each with coastal views and parkland access.

Cllr Jane Meagher, City of Edinburgh Council’s housing, homelessness and fair work Convener, said: “We’ve reached another major milestone on our Granton Waterfront project to deliver much needed sustainable affordable housing in the area. I recently visited our Western Villages development nearby and was very pleased to see we’re already starting work there to deliver 444 net zero homes on the site.

“The homes that we build here will make such a difference for wheelchair users and others who find it so difficult to get a home that meets their needs. Our proposals for the site have been carefully designed to improve the quality of the surrounding green space and to make it easier for people to walk or cycle around the area.”

