Speedy invests in fuel management

Speedy has added more than 200 new generators ranging from 20kva up to 500kva to create a 2,500-strong fleet of machines that can be fuelled by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel.

Speedy has also invested in 150 fuel pods, the Western Global fPod, which customers can use as temporary fuel stations on site. The fPod can hold 5,300 to 17,880 litres, depending on the model, and is designed cut the need for fuel deliveries and reduce the risk of spills. Its monitoring system notifies both the user and Speedy when refilling is required.

Speedy director Lisa Blake said: “The demand for sustainable power solutions and cleaner fuels will continue to rise as firms tackle the dual challenge of cutting carbon emissions and the removal of tax benefits on red diesel as announced by the government at budget 2020.

“Many contractors are already planning to eliminate the use of diesel on sites and so it’s important that they have easy access to the right equipment to help them meet their green ambitions. This investment complements our portfolio of power and fuel solutions that will not only provide customers with industry-leading products, but save them time and cost sourcing generators, cabling and clean fuels from separate suppliers.”

Speedy’s power division recently partnered with Galliford Try Infrastructure to provide a temporary, hybrid power solution for a highway scheme in Leicester, which saved the contractor £6,000. [See previous report here.]

