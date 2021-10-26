Willmott Dixon wins Luton hospital extension

Rendering of the extended and refurbished emergency department at Luton & Dunstable University Hospital

The £14.5m contract will create a new main entrance for the hospital, a new CT scanning department and a new drop off area for visitors, as well as remodelling and landscaping areas outside the main entrance.

Willmott Dixon will be working in a live hospital environment, alongside emergency department operations. As part of the enabling works, Willmott Dixon has created an internal link tunnel so patients and staff can safely move between the hospital buildings.

The extended and refurbished emergency department for the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital is due to complete in late 2022.

Melanie Banks, deputy director of redevelopment at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said the project was “another step forward on a planned journey to redevelop the site". She said: "The project provides much needed space and facilities for patients, whilst allowing staff to continue to deliver high quality care. In addition, the project enables advancements in technology and further paves the way to a more sustainable future.”

Healthcare is a target market for Willmott Dixon. It is also on site in Dunstable at Chiltern Vale Integrated Health and Care Hub, delivering a £43m combined health and wellbeing facility for Central Bedfordshire Council.

More recently, Willmott Dixon has joined forces with Mace to pitch for larger hospital building work. However, it will continue to pitch on its own for smaller projects such as the Luton & Dunstable one, a spokesperson said.

