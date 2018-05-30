CIC joins call for ban on combustible cladding

The Construction Industry Council (CIC), which is the forum for construction’s professional institutions, met after publication of the Hackitt review of building regulations and fire safety1 to formulate a collective response.

While it has yet to formulate a position on Hackitt’s recommendations, it has come out in favour of the government’s response, which was to launch a consultation on banning the use of combustible materials in cladding systems on high-rise residential buildings. This was something that Dame Judith Hackitt specifically recommended against, arguing instead that outcome specifications were a better idea than government prohibiting specific methods and products.

CIC members at the post-Hackitt meeting said that consultation on bans should begin as soon as possible. They also agreed that it would be appropriate for the industry itself to impose a moratorium on the use of combustible materials in cladding systems on buildings over 18 metres, until there is a clear decision by the government on the definition, classification, testing and use of combustible cladding & insulation materials for high-rise residential and other higher risk buildings.

CIC chairman John Nolan said: “I would be very surprised if anyone in the UK was specifying combustible ACM and insulation combinations on high-rise buildings since the Grenfell disaster. The combustibility of facades and their various components is an extremely complicated issue which needs detailed further investigation and guidance. I therefore welcome the secretary of state’s initiative to clarify the situation regarding the combustibility of all materials in high-rise cladding systems."

CIC chief executive Graham Watts said: “It is essential that the government makes a decision based on the widest range of expertise across all dutyholders engaged in the design, construction and management of high-rise buildings. This will take time and so the unanimous view of members at our conference was to allay public fears and show leadership by urging the professions – as a whole – not to specify combustible cladding systems on high-rise residential and other higher risk buildings while the consultation is ongoing.”

CIC said that it will make a formal response to Hackitt’s recommendations after two more meetings in June.

